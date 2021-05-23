Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,497. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

