Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,969 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.42. 101,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

