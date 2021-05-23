Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $281.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $288.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.