Jefferies Financial Group Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.54. 1,308,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

