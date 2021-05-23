Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 74,624 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,624 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. 2,536,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

