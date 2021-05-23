Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 26,045 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

