Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

