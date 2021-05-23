Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.64. The company had a trading volume of 272,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.38 and its 200 day moving average is $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $250.91 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

