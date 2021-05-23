Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 266,469 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,469 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 15,441,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767,887. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

