EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells $20,718.36 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $20,718.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,916.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 191.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in EverQuote by 63.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

