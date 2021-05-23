Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SSNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,377. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

