Carlos M. Garcia Sells 1,300 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $23,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,310.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of PFHD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.29. 26,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,121. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PFHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Professional by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

