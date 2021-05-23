Richard M. Donovan Buys 2,500 Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) CFO Richard M. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,375.00.

Shares of FSEA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

