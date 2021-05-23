Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $266,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in General Electric by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 140,715 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 53,320,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
