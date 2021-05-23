Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $266,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in General Electric by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 140,715 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 53,320,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

