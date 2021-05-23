Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

