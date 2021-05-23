Michael Raab Sells 2,534 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $17,966.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,605.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 937,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.96. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.