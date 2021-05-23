First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

AG stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 4,289,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,983. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

