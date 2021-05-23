Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 1,060,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,455. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,296 shares of company stock worth $2,284,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

