Analysts Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. AECOM reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 601,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

