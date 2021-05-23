Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,422. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.