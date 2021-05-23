Sebastian Evans Acquires 28,336 Shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 28,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans purchased 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).

On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 34,458 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,378.32 ($984.51).

On Thursday, February 25th, Sebastian Evans bought 84,867 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,564.34 ($61,831.67).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.