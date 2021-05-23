Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 1,231,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

