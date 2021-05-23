Band Protocol Price Reaches $5.96 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00017798 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122.18 million and approximately $71.48 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.