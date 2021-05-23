Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MLVF stock remained flat at $$18.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

