WaykiChain (WICC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.67 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $54.31 million and $11.67 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

