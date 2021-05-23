Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 1,227,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,578. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

