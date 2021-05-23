Richard Steven Morris Buys 2,171 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 577,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 559.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 181,452 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.