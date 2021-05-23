Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $89,429.01 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,767. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

