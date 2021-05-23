Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 19,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.