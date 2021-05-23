SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 153,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,598 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.