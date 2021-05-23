The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.27

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $188.60 million and $364.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00089692 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.16 or 0.03036680 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

