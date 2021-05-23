Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VST. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

VST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 4,327,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $67,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

