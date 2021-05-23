Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

