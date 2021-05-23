Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

RSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,258. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

