M&T Bank Corp Has $2.32 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

