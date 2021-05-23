Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 85,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 813,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.15. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

