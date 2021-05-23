Commerce Bank Acquires 218 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $330.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.18 and a 200-day moving average of $349.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock valued at $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

