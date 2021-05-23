Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,579. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

