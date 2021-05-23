Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.96, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

