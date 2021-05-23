Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 21,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,528. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21.

