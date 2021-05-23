Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 2,350,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,209. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

