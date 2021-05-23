Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $212,732,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,032.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,131,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,849 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 759,442 shares of company stock worth $53,361,118.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

