Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $32.16 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

