eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 772,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,800,239 shares.The stock last traded at $61.17 and had previously closed at $59.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

