Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 68263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.26. The stock has a market cap of £79.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14.

In other news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

