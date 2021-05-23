The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.62. 22,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,050,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

