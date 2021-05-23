Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.10. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 15 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
