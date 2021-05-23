Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $29.10. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

