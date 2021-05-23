Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 123,768 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

