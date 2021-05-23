Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 70,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,825,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,722,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

