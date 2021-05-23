Michael A. Smith Sells 1,085 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 441,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.